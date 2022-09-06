ND, LSU react to Brian Kelly’s move from South Bend to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Brian Kelly’s move from South Bend to Baton Rouge has been one polarizing topic.

Many affiliated with the Fighting Irish have felt some kind of way about Kelly’s decision and have become much more vocal since his departure.

It would’ve been impossible for everyone at LSU to be happy either. Basically, the entire football ops building was cleaned out, including names like Tommy Moffitt, Corey Raymond, and Kevin Faulk.

Each day that passes is hopefully a new step forward.

Athletic director Scott Woodward has played a large role in changing almost the entire athletic landscape at LSU in roughly three years. But obviously, no move will define Woodward’s legacy more than this one.

It is a 10-year, $100 million investment that’s 90% guaranteed. The big-name coaches hired before Kelly seem to believe it will be money well-spent.

