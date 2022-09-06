Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU coach Brian Kelly to hold Tuesday press conference

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football coach Brian Kelly is scheduled to hold a press conference around noon on Tuesday, September 6.

The press conference comes after the team’s recent 24-23 loss against the Florida State University Seminoles. LSU is also gearing up to take on the Southern University Jaguars on Saturday, September 10.

RELATED LINKS
Southern Jags, LSU Tigers team up for community events leading up to historic football game
Tigers struggle in season opener; fall to Seminoles, 24-23

Kickoff for Saturday’s game between LSU and Southern University is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Son of HOFer LSU freshman TE Mason Taylor looks to make his own name
Son of HOFer LSU freshman TE Mason Taylor looks to make his own name
Mason Taylor (8).
Son of HOFer LSU freshman TE Mason Taylor looks to make his own name
LSU defensive backs Joe Foucha (13) and Mekhi Garner (22)
REPORT: LSU safety Joe Foucha facing 4 game suspension; will appeal
LSU DT Maason Smith (0) injured his knee in the first quarter against Florida State.
REPORT: LSU’s Maason Smith out for season with torn ACL