Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Louisiana sending team to assist with Jackson, Mississippi water crisis

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are gearing up to aid with the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.

Leaders say a four-person engineering team with a combined 87 years of experience will assist with daily operations.

Jackson has been struggling with the water crisis since heavy rain and flooding badly damaged the area’s drinking water system.

“Louisiana stands ready to provide this support whenever possible,” said GOHSEP director Casey Tingle. “We have had our own experiences dealing with this type of flooding. It is essential to get access to safe drinking water. Our team will help our partners in Mississippi with this mission and we are proud to be a part of that work.”

RELATED LINKS
President Biden approves Mississippi’s emergency declaration regarding Jackson’s water crisis
United Cajun Navy assisting flood victims in Mississippi; Here’s how you can help

The team from Louisiana has also played a major role in recovery efforts following several major hurricanes and other weather events.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Police Lights
Pursuit ends in crash on I-12 in Livingston
Houma officer-involved shooting investigated by state police
LSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Houma
Baton Rouge Police Department
1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway
Rest of Today
Widespread heavier rain threat begins Wednesday