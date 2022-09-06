Facebook
Gloomy weather continues with good rain chances through week’s end

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather today with mainly overcast skies and passing showers throughout the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 6
Any areas that are able to squeeze out a little sunshine this afternoon may have the potential for a few t-storms, but rain amounts should stay manageable for the majority of us. The extensive cloud cover and decent rain chances will again keep temperatures below normal, with highs in the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 6
Our unsettled pattern will continue through the end of the week, although there are some signs we may start to see a few more t-storms over the next couple of days. Rain chances are posted at 60%-70% from Wednesday through Friday, with highs expected to range from the mid to upper 80s. Again, rain amounts should be manageable for most, but locally heavy downpours will be possible.

Rain chances look as though they’ll slowly diminish from this weekend into early next week as drier air attempts to finally move into the region. Scattered rains this weekend should give way to mainly dry conditions by the early to mid-part of next week. Our 10-day forecast largely keeps temperatures slightly below normal, with highs on most days in the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 6
Rain totals look modest for most, with the Weather Prediction Center showing amounts averaging less than 2 inches over the next 7 days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 6
In the tropics, things remain somewhat active, but there are no threats to our part of the world or any part of the U.S. as it stands right now.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 6
Danielle remains a minimal hurricane as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, while Earl is forecast to become a hurricane over the next day or so and could even become the season’s first major hurricane over the open Atlantic. Earl looks as though it will stay east of Bermuda, but we’ll continue to monitor its progress.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 6
Finally, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure near the Cabo Verde Islands this morning. That system is given a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days but also looks as though it will remain over the open Atlantic.

