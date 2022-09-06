Facebook
Coming Up on 9News at 6: Sept. 6, 2022

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what the team is working on for 9News at 6 on Tuesday, September 6, 2022:

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) went before lawmakers with the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare. Some of the testimony from former workers and the public was very emotional. Scottie Hunter has a full report.

A hearing dealing with the transfer of youth inmates to Angola got started today. Breanne Bizette explains how it went.

Louisiana’s transportation trust fund is nowhere close to where it needs to be, according to a new report issued by the Legislative Auditor’s Office. Capitol correspondent Chris Rosato has the details.

