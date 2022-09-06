Cajun Ratatouille

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ratatouille is the most famous vegetable stew originated from Provence, France. It is often made with a combination of vegetables and other local seasonings. Here in Bayou Country, we made it into a casserole added with smoked sausage, giving the dish a “Cajun twist.”

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

1 cup diced eggplant

1 cup diced zucchini

1 cup diced yellow squash

1 cup diced tomatoes

½ cup sliced black olives

½ cup olive oil

1 pound sliced smoked sausage

1 cup diced onions

1 cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

¼ cup minced garlic

2 cups tomato sauce

¼ cup fresh thyme leaves

¼ cup chopped basil

¼ cup chopped oregano

Salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a 14-inch cast iron skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Sauté smoked sausage until golden brown. Remove and set aside. Sauté onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic in same skillet 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Blend in eggplant, zucchini, squash, tomatoes, olives and cooked sausage. Sauté 30 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching. Once eggplant mixture is wilted, stir in tomato sauce, thyme, basil and oregano. Season with salt, pepper, granulated garlic and hot sauce. Continue to cook 10–15 minutes. Remove from heat, and spoon ratatouille into an ovenproof baking dish. Bake uncovered 30 minutes. Serve as a vegetable casserole or as a stuffing for chicken and game birds.

