BRCC to delay start of class until noon at Mid City campus due to power outage

The following information was provided by Baton Rouge Community College.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to a power outage, Baton Rouge Community College will delay the start of classes and business operations at the Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Dr., until noon today, Sept. 6. All other BRCC sites will open and operate as normally scheduled.

College officials will continue to evaluate the situation and provide further updates as needed as we work to restore power. For additional information, please contact the BRCC Communications Department at 225-907-4122.

