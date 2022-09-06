Facebook
Ascension Parish looking for substitute bus drivers

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Public School System is hosting free classes in hopes of attracting more substitute bus drivers.

The pre-service classes are scheduled to take place between September 28 and September 30 as well as October 3 through October 5. They will be from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. at the APSB distribution center on West Orice Roth in Gonzales.

Leaders say attendance is mandatory on all of the dates in order to become certified as a driver.

Anyone interested in attending the classes should contact the Ascension Parish School Board transportation department at (225) 391-7344. You will need to provide your name and phone number to Jerril Bolding.

