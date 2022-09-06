Facebook
1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4.

Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a fence and sign, according to BRPD.

He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

