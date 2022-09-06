$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Maurepas grocery store recently sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million.

The ticket was sold at Whitehall Grocery Hardware on LA 22 on Monday, September 5, according to the Louisiana Lottery and the store.

As of Tuesday, September 6, the Louisiana Lottery said the prize remained unclaimed. The lucky winner has until March 4, 2023, to come forward.

Monday’s winning Powerball numbers were 4, 7, 32, 55, and 64 along with a Powerball of 25.

