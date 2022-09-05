Son of HOFer LSU freshman TE Mason Taylor looks to make his own name

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The son of an NFL Hall of Famer LSU tight end Mason Taylor is looking to make his own name and wants nothing to do with dad.

Taylor, is the son of former Miami Dolphin great Jason Taylor who has 140 career sacks and his family is full of athletes.

Mason’s mom Katina jokes that she is a glorified PE teacher, but can still cut back flips and her brother is another Dolphin great, linebacker Zach Thomas, who many believe should be in the NFL Hall of Fame too.

As for Mason’s siblings, his brother Isaiah is a safety for the Arizona Wildcats and his sister Zoe is verbally committed to play beach volleyball for the Tigers and it’s just more athletes that Mason’s aunt a nationally known sports personality, Joy Taylor can talk about and brag on.

Mason, making his first career start as a true freshman against Florida State in the Louisiana Allstate Kickoff caught five passes for 42 yards including a crucial catch late in the fourth quarter that set up a touchdown for the Tigers to get within one.

