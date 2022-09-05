Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Shooting victim in critical condition; suspect allegedly fled on foot, Tangipahoa sheriff says

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for Oliven Molina, who they...
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for Oliven Molina, who they describe as a Hispanic male in his late 20s, and have identified him as the primary suspect.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - One person is in critical condition following a shooting that occurred outside of Hammond early Monday (Sept. 5) morning.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for Oliven Molina, who they describe as a Hispanic male in his late 20s, and have identified him as the primary suspect.

Chief Jimmy Travis says that deputies responded around 12:42 a.m. to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive.

Molina was last seen in the area of West Yellow Water Road wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans. Deputies believe that Molina may have left the scene on foot, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 5
Labor Day not as wet
distracted driving
Campaign against distracted driving in school zones begins
Some people are hoping to dry out this Labor Day.
Severe weather hits several states
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, Destination Zero Deaths, and Baton Rouge area law...
Campaign against distracted driving in school zones begins