Several events planned for Labor Day holiday

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several events planned for people looking to take advantage of being off of work for the Labor Day Holiday.

The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival is taking place for the 87th year in Morgan City. The festival had been on a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s free event got underway on Thursday and wraps up on Labor Day.

Closer to the Baton Rouge area, BREC is putting on the earth pottery program at Sharp Road Park between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Participants can use their hands to get creative while shaping and molding clay into works of art.

BREC also has a needle sewing class planned for Labor Day between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Participants will learn all about sewing machines and developing new sewing skills at Webb Park on Country Club Drive in Baton Rouge.

Visit WAFB’s The Louisiana Weekend website for the very latest on events taking place in your area.

