REPORT: LSU’s Maason Smith out for season with torn ACL
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith will reportedly miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL according to The Athletic’s Brody Miller.
Smith injured his knee in the first quarter against Florida State, when he jumped up to celebrate a tackle-for-loss. It’s a big blow to the Tigers defensive line and their where high expectations heading into the season for the star tackle.
