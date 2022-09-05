Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

REPORT: LSU’s Maason Smith out for season with torn ACL

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith (0)
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith (0)(LSU Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith will reportedly miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL according to The Athletic’s Brody Miller.

Smith injured his knee in the first quarter against Florida State, when he jumped up to celebrate a tackle-for-loss. It’s a big blow to the Tigers defensive line and their where high expectations heading into the season for the star tackle.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

The Brian Kelly era at LSU started off with a loss to Florida State, 24-23, in the Louisiana...
Tigers struggle in season opener; fall to Seminoles, 24-23
Ontaria Wilson (80) catches a touchdown in the third quarter against LSU.
Tigers struggle in season opener; fall to Seminoles, 24-23
Special Preview of LSU Football
KELLY’S KICKOFF: Preview of the 2022 LSU Tigers; Daniels reportedly named starting QB
LSU Head Football Coach
LSU head coach Brian Kelly talks about heartbreaking loss to Florida State