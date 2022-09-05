REPORT: LSU’s Maason Smith out for season with torn ACL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith will reportedly miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL according to The Athletic’s Brody Miller.

#LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith has a torn ACL and will miss the season, source confirms to @TheAthletic. @Julie_Boudwin first.



Smith was set to have his national breakout year this fall, but injured his knee on the first series of the season. Awful news. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) September 5, 2022

Smith injured his knee in the first quarter against Florida State, when he jumped up to celebrate a tackle-for-loss. It’s a big blow to the Tigers defensive line and their where high expectations heading into the season for the star tackle.

LSU DT Maason Smith appeared to have suffered an injury after celebrating this play. pic.twitter.com/SJDBAoJUA5 — ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2022

