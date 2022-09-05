Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

REPORT: LSU safety Joe Foucha facing 4 game suspension; will appeal

LSU defensive backs Joe Foucha (13) and Mekhi Garner (22)
LSU defensive backs Joe Foucha (13) and Mekhi Garner (22)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU safety Joe Foucha is facing a four game suspension due to academic issues with his transfer from Arkansas to LSU according to multiple sources.

Foucha is to play a key role in LSU secondary has they look to build depth and add experience. The Arkansas transfer did not play Sunday night’s game against Florida State.

The New Orleans native is appealing the four game suspension and could be reduced. Foucha was a three year starter at safety with the Razorbacks and is expected to rotate with Major Burns and Jay Ward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Mason Taylor (8).
Son of HOFer LSU freshman TE Mason Taylor looks to make his own name
LSU DT Maason Smith (0) injured his knee in the first quarter against Florida State.
REPORT: LSU’s Maason Smith out for season with torn ACL
The Brian Kelly era at LSU started off with a loss to Florida State, 24-23, in the Louisiana...
Tigers struggle in season opener; fall to Seminoles, 24-23
Ontaria Wilson (80) catches a touchdown in the third quarter against LSU.
Tigers struggle in season opener; fall to Seminoles, 24-23