Point Coupee Sheriff’s Office reminds folks to stay safe on False River

Labor Day is one of those days you can't wait to get out on water.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Labor Day is one of those days you can’t wait to get out on the water.

“It’s not raining right now so we’re gonna cross our fingers, go out there, and make some more memories with the family on this labor day weekend,” said John Vincent, who was out on the river with his family.

It may be cloudy outside, but that’s not stopping John and his family from having a good time. It’s the same mindset most families have out here. To make sure their fun is not spoiled, the Point Coupee Sheriff’s Office has been patrolling the river all weekend.

“We’re just making sure everyone’s safe out. Just checking for life jackets, all the standard procedure stuff that you need to have on your boat, making sure there’s no drinking and driving. Because the same rules that apply on the road are applied on the river,” said Sgt. Michael Derson with the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office.

Today, the rainy-looking clouds convinced most to stay inside.

According to the sheriff’s office, yesterday there were about 60 boats and 12 jet skis. Today, there’s about half that. But even slow days on the river like today don’t stop these deputies with the sheriff’s office from doing their job

“Absolutely not the procedures are the same whether there’s 1 boat or 100 boats. We still operate the same way,” Sgt. Derson added.

So far this weekend, everyone has reportedly played their part in keeping the river safe.

