Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man arrested after drag racing caused deadly crash, arrest documents show

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a man has been arrested following a deadly crash allegedly involving drag racing on Airline Highway.

The crash happened on Saturday, August 20, but police arrested Warren Thomas, 23, on Thursday, September 1. He faces several charges including vehicular homicide, drag racing, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

RELATED LINKS
Police investigate deadly crash on Airline Highway

Arrest documents reveal that surveillance video showed Thomas allegedly drag racing in a Ford Mustang next to a Chevrolet Camaro. During the racing incident, authorities say the Mustang crashed into a guardrail and a concrete support structure. A passenger in the Ford, Kaitlyn Jones, 27, was killed.

Detectives believe the Ford reached speeds of 94 miles per hour. Thomas had a blood alcohol level of .18%, according to arrest documents.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

SMART LIVING: Going bananas for rotting fruits
Fruit is the unsung hero of the kitchen.
SMART LIVING: Going bananas for rotting fruits
Matt Williams delivers your Monday morning top stories.
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, September 5
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for Oliven Molina, who they...
Shooting victim in critical condition; suspect allegedly fled on foot, Tangipahoa sheriff says