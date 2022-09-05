Man arrested after drag racing caused deadly crash, arrest documents show

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a man has been arrested following a deadly crash allegedly involving drag racing on Airline Highway.

The crash happened on Saturday, August 20, but police arrested Warren Thomas, 23, on Thursday, September 1. He faces several charges including vehicular homicide, drag racing, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Arrest documents reveal that surveillance video showed Thomas allegedly drag racing in a Ford Mustang next to a Chevrolet Camaro. During the racing incident, authorities say the Mustang crashed into a guardrail and a concrete support structure. A passenger in the Ford, Kaitlyn Jones, 27, was killed.

Detectives believe the Ford reached speeds of 94 miles per hour. Thomas had a blood alcohol level of .18%, according to arrest documents.

