Louisiana Workforce Commission offices closed for Labor Day

The Louisiana Workforce Commission is joining other offices across the Baton Rouge area in closing for Labor Day Monday.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission is joining other offices across the Baton Rouge area in closing for Labor Day Monday.

The agency said people can still make a call to the unemployment call center.

However, Monday is also a banking holiday. That means payments may be delayed for unemployment weekly certifications that have been filed on Sunday or Monday.

