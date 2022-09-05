Louisiana Workforce Commission offices closed for Labor Day
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission is joining other offices across the Baton Rouge area in closing for Labor Day Monday.
The agency said people can still make a call to the unemployment call center.
However, Monday is also a banking holiday. That means payments may be delayed for unemployment weekly certifications that have been filed on Sunday or Monday.
