Labor of Love: Labor Day babies born at BRG

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Labor Day morning, the team at Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center helped to welcome Tiana Rose Pratt into the world. Born at 8:00 a.m. to proud parents Tyeisha London and Robert Pratt Jr., 5 lb. 3 oz. Tiana was the first Labor Day baby born at the hospital. Following shortly after at 8:55 a.m. was 7 lb. 3 oz. Amyrah Faye Thomas, born to proud parents Dayana Kimble and Robert Thomas. Both mothers and baby girls are doing well.

September is the busiest month for births in the U.S., with birth data pinpointing Sept. 9 as the most common birthday in the country. The calendar provides a clue as to why birth centers are so busy this time of year: turn back nine months from September to December, the most festive time of year for many.

