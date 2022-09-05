Labor Day not as wet
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a relatively wet weekend, Labor Day Monday won’t be quite as active on the radar with a 50% chance of showers and storms. We’ll start mainly cloudy, then become partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
Rain amounts are expected to be on the light side, so don’t cancel those backyard barbeques just yet.
Tonight looks mainly dry, then rain chances return to around 50% for Tuesday going into Wednesday. Highs over the entire ten-day forecast will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Rain amounts in the next seven days look a bit heavier, especially farther east of Baton Rouge, where two to four inches will be common over the whole week.
The tropics still have Tropical Storm Earl, Hurricane Danielle, and an African wave with a 30% chance of development. All three features appear to be “fish storms” that won’t bother land. Stay tuned.
