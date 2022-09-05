Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Former New Orleans mayor, political family patriarch Moon Landrieu dies at 92

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Maurice “Moon” Landrieu, who led the desegregation of New Orleans’ city government during two terms as mayor in the 1970s and was patriarch to one of Louisiana’s best-known political families, has died. He was 92.

Sources say he passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by friends and family.

Landrieu, the father of former U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu and of former two-term New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu, was a product of Jesuit High School and Loyola University New Orleans, where he worked toward his law degree and first tasted political victory when he was elected student body president in the early 1950s.

Landrieu joined the US Army in 1954, becoming a second lieutenant and serving in the Judge Advocate General’s corps until 1957. He then taught accounting at Loyola and opened a private law practice.

In 1960, Landrieu won a seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives as a New Orleans Democrat, where he opposed several segregationist bills passed by the state legislature that aimed to block the desegregation of public schools and facilities.

He lost his first bid for a spot on the New Orleans City Council in 1962, but was elected as a councilman-at-large in 1966. As a councilman, Landrieu voted to remove the Confederate flag from council chambers and in 1969 led a successful push for a city ordinance that outlawed segregation in public places bases on race or religion.

Landrieu was elected mayor for the first of two terms in 1970, succeeding fellow Democrat Victor Schiro. Not everyone was a fan of Landrieu’s civil rights record, however. A man was arrested the day before Landrieu was sworn in for threatening the life of the mayor-elect in May 1970.

As mayor, Landrieu pushed even harder for the desegregation of city government. The Times-Picayune reported that the percentage of Black employees working for the city increased from 19 percent in 1970 to 43 percent by the end of his second term in 1978. Landrieu also filled a temporary vacancy on the City Council by appointing Rev. A.L. Davis as New Orleans’ first Black councilmember.

Landrieu’s legacy also includes his work in the planning and construction of the Louisiana (now Caesars) Superdome, housing expansion into New Orleans East and Algiers, the creation of the Downtown Development District and the riverfront walkway across from the French Quarter that bears his nickname, the Moon Walk.

After leaving office, Landrieu served two years as President Jimmy Carter’s Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and later an eight-year stint as a judge on Louisiana’s Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal, from 1992 until his retirement in 2000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Man arrested after drag racing caused deadly crash, arrest documents show
SMART LIVING: Going bananas for rotting fruits
Fruit is the unsung hero of the kitchen.
SMART LIVING: Going bananas for rotting fruits
Matt Williams delivers your Monday morning top stories.
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, September 5