Campaign against distracted driving in school zones begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, Destination Zero Deaths, and Baton Rouge area law enforcement are teaming up to combat distracted driving in school zones.

A campaign for the cause begins on Labor Day and runs through the week. The campaign will bring special patrols from several law enforcement agencies and school officials.

“Distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention away from the task of driving,” says Christian Reed, public information officer for the Louisiana State Police Troop A. “Louisiana law states that no person shall operate any motor vehicle upon any public road or highway of this state while using a wireless telecommunications device to write, send, or read a text-based communication. Please encourage your family and friends to have a plan in place when driving and speak out against distracted driving.”

Anyone caught using a hand-held device in active school zones could face a fine of $500 for the first offense. Repeat offenders could risk losing their driver’s license for 60 days.

During the past three years, officials say 200 deaths in the Baton Rouge area have been caused by distracted driving.

