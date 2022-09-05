Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers

Fast food workers and their supporters march past the state Capitol calling on passage of a...
Fast food workers and their supporters march past the state Capitol calling on passage of a bill to provide increased power to fast food workers, in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs.

The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives, along with two state officials, empowered to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in California.

Newsom said he was proud to sign the measure into law on Labor Day.

“California is committed to ensuring that the men and women who have helped build our world-class economy are able to share in the state’s prosperity,” he said in a statement. “Today’s action gives hardworking fast food workers a stronger voice and seat at the table to set fair wages and critical health and safety standards across the industry.”

The law caps minimum wage increases for fast food workers at chains with more than 100 restaurants at $22 an hour next year, compared to the statewide minimum of $15.50 an hour, with cost of living increases thereafter.

The state legislature approved the measure on Aug. 29. Debate split along party lines, with Republicans opposed.

Sen. Brian Dahle, the Republican nominee for governor in November, had called it “a steppingstone to unionize all these workers.”

Supporters had said they hoped the measure would inspire similar efforts elsewhere.

Restaurant owners and franchisers cited an analysis they commissioned by the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecast and Development saying that the legislation would increase consumers’ costs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in...
Biden visiting key swing states as midterm crunch time begins
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Judge grants Trump bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case
Authorities say one person has been killed and nine others are missing, including a child,...
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
Chefs and cooks are in high demand, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.
Restaurants facing shortage of cooks, chefs, report says