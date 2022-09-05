BRFD responds to Labor Day apartment fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of an afternoon apartment fire on Denham St.

The fire began around 12:40 p.m. Monday, September 5, and was under control by 1 p.m., officials say.

Firefighters say the fire started in the garage below and spread to the apartment above it. Records show BRFD had to cut into the floor and walls of the apartment to stop the spread of the fire.

Upon arrival, BRFD found one person safe outside the complex.

The resident living in the neighboring apartment was displaced.

BRPD, EMS, Entergy, and The Red Cross were also active on the scene.

