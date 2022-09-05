Facebook
BRFD responds to Labor Day apartment fire

Denham St. apartment fire
Denham St. apartment fire(BRFD)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of an afternoon apartment fire on Denham St.

The fire began around 12:40 p.m. Monday, September 5, and was under control by 1 p.m., officials say.

Firefighters say the fire started in the garage below and spread to the apartment above it. Records show BRFD had to cut into the floor and walls of the apartment to stop the spread of the fire.

Upon arrival, BRFD found one person safe outside the complex.

The resident living in the neighboring apartment was displaced.

BRPD, EMS, Entergy, and The Red Cross were also active on the scene.

