Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana hosts 2022 Ryan’s Run/Walk

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. According to the Louisiana Department of Health approximately 3,000 people live with the disease in our state.

Hundreds of people showed up to the annual Ryan’s 5k Run/Walk. An event created by the Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana to support sickle cell warriors with housing, transportation, educational workshops, and kids summer camps.

Organizers say the goal of Ryan’s 5K Run/Walk is to inform people of sickle cell and encourage them to do their own advocating.

“It’s just an opportunity to one shed light on the people that deal with sickle cell each day. That goes through the sickle cell crisis but also builds awareness and raises as much money as we possibly can to continue the research and continue doing the work to help those that are affected,” said Ryan Clark, organizer.

Maronique Williams is the mother of 2-year-old Queen Hall, the ambassador of this year’s event.

“I want them to find a cure because I have four kids and she’s the only one that has the disease,” said Maronique Williams, mother of 2022 ambassador.

As someone who lives with sickle cell every day, Williams says she wants the world to know that the disease is real.

“The doctors told us we were playing russian roulette, because it’s one out of four and she’s the fourth,” said Williams.

Many loved ones share the same hope, that there will one day be a permanent cure.

