Alleged on-campus rape at LSU under investigation, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials say an alleged on-campus rape is under investigation.

They say a student named Daniel Cressy, 19, has been arrested on a charge of 3rd-degree rape.

According to arrest documents, a female victim flagged LSU police down on Saturday, September 3. That’s when police say she reported that Cressy allegedly sexually assaulted her in his dorm room.

Cressy was questioned by LSU police before his being taken into custody, arrest documents show.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

