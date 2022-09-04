Mothers Against Drunk Driving urges Labor Day safety

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving is urging the public to avoid getting behind the wheel of a vehicle while impaired.

The group says alcohol-related crashes typically spike during the Labor Day holiday.

“This unofficial end of summer is a busy and dangerous period for road travel and on our nation’s waterways, and we need everyone to remember to never drive while impaired by alcohol or any other drugs,” said Sunny House, MADD Louisiana affiliate executive director. “With traffic deaths at a 20-year high, we need everyone to do their part to keep our roads safe.”

Mothers Against Drunk Driving is also supporting several “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns that are underway through the Labor Day holiday. The Baton Rouge Police Department, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and other law enforcement are all stepping up their patrols for drunk drivers. Several Baton Rouge area agencies will even be conducting unannounced sobriety checkpoints.

Experts say the checkpoints help lower the number of deadly alcohol-related crashes by 20 percent, according to research.

“MADD thanks NHTSA for its campaign and the law enforcement officers who are working over the holiday weekend to keep our roads and waterways safe across the country,” House said.

According to NHTSA, an estimated 9,560 people were killed in traffic crashes during the first three months of 2022. The numbers mark the third year of increases in traffic deaths.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.