Man accused of striking officer at Southern football game

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after allegedly striking an off-duty law enforcement officer.

Arrest documents reveal the alleged incident happened during the Southern University football game on Saturday, September 3.

The suspect, Jordan Beal, 21, asked the officer to enter the game without a ticket. After being denied, authorities say Beal is accused of using profanity and threatening the officer.

They added that Beal is accused of running toward the officer with clenched fists. Arrest documents say the officer raised his hand which caused Beal to allegedly strike him in the arm.

Authorities say the officer then struck Beal on the face before placing the suspect in handcuffs.

Beal faces several charges including battery of a police officer.

