Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

GAME NOTES: Florida St. vs LSU

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (0-0) kickoff the Brian Kelly era in New Orleans against the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff.

The Tigers will be led on offense by new offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and he’ll have plenty of offensive weapons to work with featuring wide receivers Kayshon Boutte, Jack Bech, and Brian Thomas. Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels has reportedly been named the starting quarterback.

Defensively the Tigers will be led by Matt House who comes from the Kansas City Chiefs and he has one of the most talented defensive lines in the country featuring Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy, Ali Gaye, and BJ Ojulari.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Special Preview of LSU Football
KELLY’S KICKOFF: Preview of the 2022 LSU Tigers; Daniels reportedly named starting QB
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray (11)
Southern routs Florida Memorial, 86-0, in season opener
Southern routs Florida Memorial, 86-0, in season opener
FILE - Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during...
College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by ‘26 season