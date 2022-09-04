Facebook
BREC offers fall sports activities in EBR Parish

Baton Rouge’s parks and recreation department is urging the public to register for several upcoming fall activities.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s parks and recreation department is urging the public to register for several upcoming fall activities.

Right now, BREC is actively registering people for youth football, youth basketball, and several adult athletic activities. While some of the activities allow team signups, BREC is also allowing free agent signups for individuals.

The sports are played in areas across East Baton Rouge Parish.

Several of the leagues will require a registration fee. Those looking to register or learn more about any of the available activities can visit the BREC website.

