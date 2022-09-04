Facebook
After soggy Saturday, hopefully less wet for Sunday and Labor Day

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 4(wafb)
By Jared Silverman
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We recorded between one to three inches of rain on a soggy Saturday, and rain chances remain elevated through the rest of Labor Day weekend.

We’re starting out this Sunday morning with areas of fog, showers, and storms mainly south of Baton Rouge. There will be a 60% chance of showers and storms today, with a better chance in the afternoon. The next several days will continue to be on the wet side, but the silver lining will be the highs, only in the mid to upper 80s.

WPC rain forecast amounts look to be heavier in the southern half of our viewing area, with two to four inches common.

The tropics still have two named storms, Earl and Danielle, that are no threat to land.

There could be a few storms in the New Orleans area for this evening’s LSU game.

Labor Day Monday is not a washout, but still a 60% chance during the day. Have a happy and safe Labor Day.

