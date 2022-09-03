Facebook
Man arrested after shooting at officers, police say

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting at officers.

Oliver Jones, 62, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

According to police, he’s accused of shooting off a gun at 10:50 p.m. on Friday, September 2. Once officers arrived at the scene on Arizona Street near East Washington Street, they say Jones began firing his weapon at law enforcement. Nobody was hurt during the gunfire.

Police say Jones also barricaded himself inside of his home. The Baton Rouge Police Department’s special response team was called to the scene and took the suspect into custody without incident.

