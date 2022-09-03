Facebook
Louisiana to offer updated COVID-19 booster in coming days

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health says updated COVID-19 booster shots should be available to the public in the coming days.

The announcement comes after the CDC endorsed the use of the new boosters from Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA also granted emergency use authorization for the updated shots.

Health leaders say the Moderna booster is available for anyone ages 18 and older, while the Pfizer booster is being made available for people ages 12 and older. The updated boosters are made to better protect against the Omicron variant of the virus as well as the original strain.

“The mRNA platform held promise to revolutionize our ability to respond in real-time to a swiftly mutating virus. This is a realization of that promise - an updated booster targeting BA.4 and BA.5, made available while those variants represent over 90% of currently circulating virus,” said state health officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “I personally plan to get the updated booster and I recommend others who are eligible do so as well.”

The Louisiana Department of Health says it has notified healthcare providers across the state about the new guidance for updated COVID-19 booster shots.

Anyone with questions about the new boosters should contact their doctor or the Louisiana COVID-19 support hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

