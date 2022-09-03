Facebook
Expect wet weather; weekend won’t be total washout

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 3
By Jared Silverman
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances will remain high through Saturday at 80% with a better chance in the afternoon and highs in the upper 80s.

Rain may briefly be heavy at times, but it won’t rain all day long. Saturday looks like the highest chance of showers and storms of the three-day weekend.

Sunday and Labor Day Monday will be a 60% chance of wet weather, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. That’s the silver lining in this forecast cycle, replacing highs in the 90s the past few days, with 80s the next few days.

The tropical Atlantic still has hurricane Danielle, the first hurricane of the season, but there’s no threat to land.

There is also newly formed Tropical Storm Earl, which also doesn’t appear to threaten the US. Rain chances will gradually taper down later in the ten-day forecast.

