Expect wet weather; weekend won’t be total washout

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances will remain high through Saturday at 80% with a better chance in the afternoon and highs in the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 3 (wafb)

Rain may briefly be heavy at times, but it won’t rain all day long. Saturday looks like the highest chance of showers and storms of the three-day weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 3 (wafb)

Sunday and Labor Day Monday will be a 60% chance of wet weather, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. That’s the silver lining in this forecast cycle, replacing highs in the 90s the past few days, with 80s the next few days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 3 (wafb)

The tropical Atlantic still has hurricane Danielle, the first hurricane of the season, but there’s no threat to land.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 3 (wafb)

There is also newly formed Tropical Storm Earl, which also doesn’t appear to threaten the US. Rain chances will gradually taper down later in the ten-day forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 3 (wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.