BRFD battles house fire on Park Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working to determine what caused an early morning house fire.

A spokesman with the fire department says the blaze broke out around 2:50 a.m. at a home on Park Boulevard near Government Street in Baton Rouge.

Home on Park Blvd. damaged in fire (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

When firefighters arrived, they found flames on the porch and in the back of the home. The fire was brought under control in less than one hour.

Two people inside the house escaped unharmed thanks to a working smoke detector, according to officials. However, the home had heavy smoke and water damage.

