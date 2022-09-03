Big football weekend begins for LSU and Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU and Southern University football teams are preparing for their first kickoffs of the 2022 season.

The Southern University Jaguars are set to take on Florida Memorial University in Baton Rouge at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. Meanwhile, the LSU Tigers will have their kickoff against Florida State University in New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4.

Southern fans will be packing A.W. Mumford Memorial Stadium for their season opener. The campus opens for tailgaters looking for a place to park at 6 a.m., while the ticket office at the F.G. Clark Activity Center opens at noon.

LSU fans will be headed to the Ceasars Superdome for their first matchup of the 2022 season. Gates at the stadium are expected to open two hours before kickoff, and fans are encouraged to take notice of the recommended entry gate number on tickets. Officials say fans will not be able to re-enter the stadium after having their tickets scanned.

