Arrest made in string of Ulta Beauty thefts

ULTA Robbery
ULTA Robbery(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A man suspected of thefts at multiple Ulta Beauty stores across the Baton Rouge metro area was arrested in Livingston Parish, according to investigators.

The Lafayette Police Department said Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday, Sept. 1, on multiple charges after being located there.

He is suspected of thefts at Ulta Beauty stores in Baton Rouge, Hammond, Gonzales, and Denham Springs.

LPD added it had nine warrants for Potier’s arrest and he faces charges out of Lafayette on 10 counts of felony theft and one misdemeanor theft count that stemmed from the Ulta Beauty theft investigation.

His mugshot has not been released.

