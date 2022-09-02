Vacant church building catches fire in Scotlandville, BRFD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to a vacant building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin Street early Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department also responded to the scene.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire got underway just before 4 a.m. at 8606 Scenic Highway, which is the site of the former Holy Trinity Christian Church, in the Scotlandville neighborhood.

Emergency officials responded to a building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin Street. (Louciana Mims)

The Baton Rouge Police Department also responded to the scene. (WAFB)

BRFD confirmed someone recently purchased the building and had plans to renovate it. The structure, valued at approximately $105,000, is considered a total loss. Officials say firefighters arrived on scene to find the vacant duplex with heavy fire near the front. Once crews entered the building, they were able to contain the fire before it could spread to neighboring homes.

According to BRFD, no injuries have been reported at this time. (WAFB)

According to BRFD, no injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, EMS and Entergy also responded to the scene.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control just after 5:15 a.m.

Emergency officials responded to a building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin Street. (Louciana Mims)

Multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies are responding to a building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin Street. (Louciana Mims)

EBR Councilwoman Chauna Banks issued a statement on the fire Friday morning:

Church fire in Scotlandville. Has been an monstrous eyesore for years. In spite of years of interest from potential developers, the heir(s) live out of state and unresponsive. This is a often THE major barrier in battling blight in north Baton Rouge!

Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.