United Cajun Navy assisting flood victims in Mississippi; Here’s how you can help

Some of Jackson's residents do not have running water and the group is helping to get resources to those in need.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Members of the United Cajun Navy were deployed to Jackson, Miss. to help flood victims.

The United Cajun Navy is assisting flood victims in Jackson, Miss.
The United Cajun Navy is assisting flood victims in Jackson, Miss.(United Cajun Navy)

Some of Jackson’s residents do not have running water and the group is helping to get resources to those in need.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE CAJUN NAVY.

In a Facebook post, both Cajun Navy 2016 and the United Cajun Navy have announced their crews are in Mississippi helping with recovery efforts.

The United Cajun Navy is asking for help from a business or organization that can assist in delivering donations like bottled water.

To get in touch with the Cajun Navy you can dial (844) 482-6289 or send them an email at: inquiries@thecajunnavy.org.

