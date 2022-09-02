Facebook
SMART LIVING: Going bananas for rotting fruits

By Dannielle Gober and Robert Walko
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Fruit is the unsung hero of the kitchen. It’s always available but not always used to its full potential.

A survey reports that after fruit spoils, the average American household wastes $10 throwing out bad fruit each week, which is $520 of food waste each year.

So, what are the ways you can maximize the life of your fruit? Bananas contain moisturizing vitamin E, which can be great for brightening and softening your skin. Cut a banana peel down to fit underneath your eyes, leave it there for 15 to 30 minutes, and remove the residue with your regular cleanser. This will remove under eye puffiness.

Soothe bug bites by rubbing the inside of the peel on the inflamed area. Rub them on the leaves of your indoor plants, making them shine.

When it comes to citrus, put the peel into your brown sugar bag to keep it from clumping. And use them to clean your microwave by placing lemon peels in a bowl and filling it with water. Microwave it until it boils and steams, then use a towel to wipe it down.

Raisin water can be used to enhance your digestion, flush out toxins, and has antioxidants. It’s made by soaking the raisins overnight and then straining the liquid to boil. And use them to remove a deep splinter by placing a raisin on the area overnight. The salicylates in raisins encourage the splinter to rise to the surface of the skin so you can pull it out.

Berries can also be frozen in an ice cube tray to make flavored water, or wine-friendly ice. You can also add citrus peels to a hot bath, making them fragrant and relaxing.

