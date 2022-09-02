Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Silver Alert issued for missing BR woman

Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Parish...
Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for 79-year-old Gloria B. Frazier.(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for a missing woman.

According to law enforcement, 79-year-old Gloria B. Frazier, was discovered missing from her home near Jefferson Woods Dr. in Baton Rouge on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 1, when a family member went to check on her.

Frazier is described as a black female with a grey hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5′3 and 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a dark colored summer dress. 

Ms. Frazier’s vehicle, a beige 2000 Toyota Avalon with a Louisiana license plate that reads MPU343, was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro.

Authorities say Frazier suffers from dementia and does not have a cell phone in her possession. She has a family member in the Bastrop area and may be headed in that direction.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ms. Gloria B. Frazier is urged to immediately contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

BRFD: Building fire underway on Scenic Highway
BRFD: Building fire underway on Scenic Highway
Multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies are responding to a building fire at the corner...
Emergency officials respond to vacant building fire on Scenic Highway
Crews respond to building fire in Scotlandville neighborhood
Crews respond to building fire in Scotlandville neighborhood
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 2
A few storms today but rains become more widespread this weekend