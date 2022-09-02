Mumford Stadium guidelines for Southern University’s 1st home game this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Jaguars are preparing for their first home game of the season under new Head Coach, Eric Dooley.

The Jags will take on the Florida Memorial University Lions in A.W. Mumford Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Kick off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Fans ready to pack Mumford Stadium for the showdown should take note of several things before the game, as there are stadium rules in place.

No alcoholic beverages from outside are allowed.

Re-entry into the stadium is not allowed. Once you leave, you must have a new, unused ticket to re-enter.

Smoking and the use of tobacco products is prohibited everywhere on Southern University’s campus.

At no time, should spectators be allowed to enter the field or playing surface.

Items Prohibited from entering A.W. Mumford Stadium

The following items are prohibited from entering A.W. Mumford Stadium:

Alcoholic beverages (purchase outside of the stadium)

Artificial noisemakers

Animals (other than service animals)

Cameras with extended lenses

Containers such as coolers

Firearms

Laser devices

Lawn chairs

Outside food and beverage

Tobacco products

Umbrellas

Video cameras

Bags that do not comply with the Southern University Clear Bag Policy

Southern University Athletics also has a clear bag policy in place.

According to the university, the following style and and size bag, package, or container at the stadium, arena gates or venue entries are allowed:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.” (Official SU™ or Athletic logos clear plastic tote bags are available on GoJagsGear.com , at the SU Bookstore™, or at merchandise outlets)

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc® bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

An approved logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ may be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

