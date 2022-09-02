Facebook
More films, job opportunities coming to Baton Rouge

(WYMT)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s filmmakers are making major moves in the movie industry, and according to filmmakers, this fall will be a busy season.

Filmmakers recently wrapped up a shoot with a National Treasure Series and there are 3 other major films in the making. They hope to keep this momentum strong and steady.

Baton rouge’s filmmakers are gearing up for a busy fall. Experts say that is because the industry is finally bouncing back from challenges caused by the pandemic.

“As opposed to maybe a few years ago where you would have kind of a lull between projects, you are really seeing more of that stacking where more projects are ready to roll right behind the other one,” said Aaron Bayham, Executive Director of Celtic Studios.

Katie Pryor is the executive director of the Baton Rouge film commission. Pryor says while the film industry slowed down significantly during the pandemic, things are finally picking up steam.

“We want to keep up the momentum, so we’ve had a steady increase post covid of film production. We want to keep it part of the Baton Rouge economy, part of the city’s portfolio, and give everyone the opportunity to work in the creative field,” said Katie Pryor, Baton Rouge Film Commission.

According to Pryor these films are expected to have a heavy impact on economic growth, and by the end of the year the film commission will have millions of dollars to support even more projects.

This impact reaching film producers like Daniel Lewis that could keep creating in our area.

Lewis is a Louisiana native, producing a hallmark film titled “A Family Christmas”.

“The more local crew base that’s in this area the more projects it can actually service at a given time and the more projects that come into the community. The more stability that it does provide to the local crew base,” said Daniel Lewis, Producer.

Leaders in Baton Rouge’s film industry say the goal is to keep Baton Rouge on the radar, so the area’s presence grows stronger and remains competitive.

The Family Christmas movie is scheduled to be released around Thanksgiving. Other movies to look out for are Half Baked 2 and a Pixar Film.

Per the Baton Rouge Film Commission:

A production titled “Half Baked 2″ is looking for skilled local crew.

Send your resume to: 2BakedProductionLLC@gmail.com.

