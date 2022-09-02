Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man wanted for stealing generator from Tractor Supply store, Tangipahoa sheriff says

The suspect was even seen on camera interacting with a store employee
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a man that stole a generator from a Tractor Supply store in Hammond, the sheriff’s office said.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, detectives say a man walked out of the store with a generator and a dolly and was seen on surveillance footage doing so. In the video, he passes the point of sale, even interacts with an employee, and then exits the store.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set black male seen wearing an orange safety vest, blue jeans, brown boots, and a red baseball cap. The suspect was also seen leaving the property in a white car, possibly a Ford Crown Victoria.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Southern Jaguars
Mumford Stadium guidelines for Southern University’s 1st home game this weekend
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
APSO corrections officer fired for allegedly sharing jail surveillance video that ended up on social media
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 2
A few storms today but rains become more widespread this weekend; Danielle strengthens to hurricane
LSU issues update on recent campus crimes