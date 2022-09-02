Man reaches wit’s end with litter around his home, asks WAFB for help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man who’s tired of an area near his house becoming a dumping ground turned to law enforcement for help.

“It’s been a problem ever since I’ve been back here,” said Sid Culbertson who reached out to WAFB for help.

Culbertson has lived on Horseshoe Drive in Baton Rouge since the 80′s and the litter keeps on coming.

“At one time I had to rent a dumpster and I filled it up with transmissions, mattresses, rugs, you name it,” said Culbertson.

The pile of furniture is the first of many, and just a couple of yards down the street, is a garbage can full of rotten meat. You can smell it from around the corner. Having had enough, he went the extra mile to try and catch folks’ red handed.

“I got fed up with it so I set up game cameras, I contacted the sheriff, gave him the evidence, showed him the pictures and they said there’s nothing they can do about it,” Culbertson added.

The pictures Culbertson captured show a truck carrying some furniture, the same furniture we saw today. As the leading agency in the state when it comes to litter, we told him to contact Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries. Within the hour they showed up and gathered information. Sid tells us this is the first time he feels confident something will get done.

“Yes, I do, I do... and like I said I’ve been going back and forth with the sheriff for two weeks on this. And this guy comes out and he gives me a little confidence that something is going to get done about it,” Culbertson answered.

Wildlife and Fisheries have handed out nearly 1000 litter citations statewide combined between 2020 and 2021. Sid tells us they’ll be his go-to next time there’s an issue. The pictures Sid had included the license plate of the person who dumped that furniture.

Later, friday afternoon, Wildlife and Fisheries ran the license plate and found the owner. They’ve given him a citation and 5 days to clean up the mess.

