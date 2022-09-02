LSU issues update on recent campus crimes

Dear LSU Community,

We’d like to share updates on recent reported incidents that occurred on or near campus:

LSUPD investigated the Aug. 19 attempted armed robbery and shooting and found it was not a random crime and involved two individuals who were known to each other. A warrant is out for the suspect’s arrest.

The Aug. 24 incident reported as a kidnapping has been fully investigated, and based on their investigation, LSU PD determined that a kidnapping did not occur. No criminal charges are being filed, and this case is closed.

The Aug. 25 incident reported as an attempted kidnapping was also investigated and determined to not have been a kidnapping attempt. However, a suspect has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor simple battery and simple assault.

Please be assured that LSU takes your safety very seriously. LSU sends out emergency notifications and/or timely warnings about certain types of reported crimes in accordance with federal guidelines. The incidents still have to be investigated by police and may or may not turn out to be what was originally reported. We will always notify you as soon as possible, so that you are informed.

With any incident that happens on campus, we ask individuals to please immediately call 911 or 225-578-3231 and do not wait. Waiting will delay the victim receiving assistance, delay the investigation and apprehension of any suspects, and delay our emergency notifications or timely warnings to the campus.

You can also report any suspicious activity to LSU Police at 225-578-3231 or through the LSU Shield app. The LSU Shield app allows you to send an anonymous text message to LSU PD, call LSU PD, or live chat with LSU PD. The LSU Police website also allows users to report anonymously.