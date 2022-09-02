Emergency officials responding to church fire on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin Street.

The fire got underway Friday morning just before 4 a.m. at Holy Trinity Christian Church located at 8606 Scenic Highway.

Emergency officials responded to a building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin Street. (Louciana Mims)

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed crews are working to get the fire under control.

According to BRFD, no injuries have been reported at this time.

The Baton Rouge Police Department also responded to the scene.

Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

