Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBR School Board member Connie Bernard will not seek re-election

East Baton Rouge School Board Member Connie Bernard
East Baton Rouge School Board Member Connie Bernard(Creative Communications, Inc.)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member, who was the center of controversy involving online shopping during meetings and an altercation with a teen, has announced she will not seek re-election.

Connie Bernard issued a statement on Friday, September 2 informing the community that she is dropping out of the school board race.

Read the statement below:

RELATED STORIES
January trial date set for East Baton Rouge school board member Connie Bernard
Connie Bernard faces renewed calls for resignation from colleagues on EBR school board, community over Robert E. Lee controversy
Four EBR School Board members call on Connie Bernard to resign, will start recall petition
REPORT: Connie Bernard, embattled Baton Rouge school board member pleads guilty for altercation with teen
THE INVESTIGATORS: Colleague reacts as more items revealed in Connie Bernard’s 3-hour shopping spree during board meeting
THE INVESTIGATORS: Despite denial, records show extensive online shopping by Connie Bernard during crucial board meeting

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

APSO corrections officer fired for allegedly sharing jail surveillance video that ended up on social media
Southern Jaguars
Mumford Stadium guidelines for Southern University’s 1st home game this weekend
Man wanted for stealing generator from Tractor Supply store, Tangipahoa sheriff says
Man wanted for stealing generator from Tractor Supply store, Tangipahoa sheriff says
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating how jail security video was posted to...
APSO corrections officer fired for allegedly sharing jail surveillance video that ended up on social media