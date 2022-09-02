EBR School Board member Connie Bernard will not seek re-election

“After serving the students of East Baton Parish and residents of District 8 for the past 12 years as a member of the School Board, I have decided to not seek re-election. This has been a very difficult decision and I apologize for the unfortunate timing in that my name will continue to be on the November ballot, however, I will not be an active candidate. It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as your School Board Member during this time. I have worked hard to represent you and to lead improvements for our students and our community, and I will continue to work in your best interest until the end of the term. I very much appreciate the opportunity you have given me to serve as your representative and will cherish the memories, the many relationships built, your prayers and goodwill extended.”

With sincere thanks and appreciation,

Connie Bernard