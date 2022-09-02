EBR School Board member Connie Bernard will not seek re-election
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member, who was the center of controversy involving online shopping during meetings and an altercation with a teen, has announced she will not seek re-election.
Connie Bernard issued a statement on Friday, September 2 informing the community that she is dropping out of the school board race.