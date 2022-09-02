APSO corrections officer fired for allegedly sharing jail surveillance video that ended up on social media

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office terminated one of its corrections officers on Friday, Sept. 2, following an investigation into a security breach at the Ascension Parish Jail.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said the investigation was launched Monday, Aug. 29, after surveillance video from within the jail was released without permission

According to the sheriff’s office, corrections officer Mathew Hall allegedly used his cell phone to record surveillance video of a fight between inmates.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating how jail security video was posted to social media. (Ascension Sheriff's Office)

The recording was reportedly disseminated to non-authorized personnel, which is a violation of APSO policy, and circulated on social media, added the sheriff’s office.

Hall was an APSO employee for around nine months.

