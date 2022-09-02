2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 1
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The high school football games now count for teams across south Louisiana, as they all begin the journey they hope ends with a trip to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
THURSDAY:
U-High - 25
Woodlawn - 0
Southern Lab - 18
Liberty - 13
Amite - 19
Hammond - 33
Lutcher - 62
Thibodaux - 35
West St. John - 14
Ascension Catholic - 49
Broadmoor - 16
Glen Oaks - 20
Highland Baptist - 20
Houma Christian - 14
Lafayette - 56
H.L. Bourgeois - 7
Southside - 13
Notre Dame - 21
Northwest - 21
Northside - 15
Beau Chene - 0
Rayne - 39
Patrick Taylor - 22
Grace King - 21
Higgins - 0
Kennedy - 63
Ouachita Parish - 28
Rummel - 42
Slidell - 13
Jesuit - 16
FRIDAY:
Our Lady of the Good Counsel
Catholic
G.W. Carver
St. Amant
East Ascension
Zachary
Northshore
Dutchtown
Port Allen
Brusly
Ponchatoula
Walker
Episcopal
St. Michael
Tara
Central
Donaldsonville
Assumption
East Feliciana
West Feliciana
Parkview Baptist
Dunham
Belaire
Live Oak
McKinley
Baker
Capitol
Istrouma
St. James
East St. John
St. Thomas Aquinas
Riverside
Plaquemine
Ascension Episcopal
Madison Prep
Brother Martin
Denham Springs
Mandeville
Port Barre
Livonia
Collegiate BR
Sophie B. Wright
Mentorship Academy
White Castle
Albany
Independence
Jefferson Rise
Northeast
Haynes Academy
Springfield
Bunkie
Catholic-PC
Central Catholic
Central Private
Slaughter Community Charter
East Iberville
Ascension Christian
Gueydan
St. John
Hanson Memorial
Kentwood
Loranger
Thrive Academy
Covenant Christian
Helen Cox
A.J. Ellender
Shaw
St. Charles
Morgan City
Berwick
Franklinton
Bogalusa
E.D. White
Vandebilt Catholic
Breaux Bridge
Franklin
Jeanerette
Westminster Christian
St. Helena
Jewel Sumner
Patterson
West St. Mary
Pine
Varnado
South Terrebonne
Terrebonne
Bowling Green
Brookhaven
Sylva Bay Academy
Centreville
Parklane
Silliman
Wilkinson County Christian
Bens Ford Christian
Acadiana
Lafayette Christian
Comeaux
St. Thomas More
Carencro
Alexandria
Westgate
New Iberia
Church Point
Eunice
Opelousas
Teurlings
North Vermilion
Kaplan
St. Martinville
Cecilia
Iota
Iowa
St. Mary
Abbeville
Crowley
St. Louis
Loreauville
Erath
Vermilion Catholic
Catholic-NI
Delcambre
Centerville
Merryville
North Central
Oak Grove
Opelousas Catholic
St. Edmund
South Lafourche
Salmen
Booker T. Washington
Bonnabel
Destrehan
Chalmette
Hannan
Country Day
Northlake Christian
Covington
John Ehret
Crescent City
M.L. King
Edna Karr
L.B. Landry
Holy Cross
San Antonio Holy Cross
John Curtis
Central Lafourche
Kenner Discovery
East Jefferson
Lakeshore
Fontainebleau
McMain
Belle Chasse
Newman
Hahnville
Pearl River
Pope John Paul II
South Plaquemines
Mamou
St. Martin’s
Ben Franklin
Warren Easton
Ruston
West Jefferson
St. Paul’s
SATURDAY:
Scotlandville
McAlester, Okla.
