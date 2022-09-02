2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The high school football games now count for teams across south Louisiana, as they all begin the journey they hope ends with a trip to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

THURSDAY:

U-High - 25

Woodlawn - 0

Southern Lab - 18

Liberty - 13

Amite - 19

Hammond - 33

Lutcher - 62

Thibodaux - 35

West St. John - 14

Ascension Catholic - 49

Broadmoor - 16

Glen Oaks - 20

Highland Baptist - 20

Houma Christian - 14

Lafayette - 56

H.L. Bourgeois - 7

Southside - 13

Notre Dame - 21

Northwest - 21

Northside - 15

Beau Chene - 0

Rayne - 39

Patrick Taylor - 22

Grace King - 21

Higgins - 0

Kennedy - 63

Ouachita Parish - 28

Rummel - 42

Slidell - 13

Jesuit - 16

FRIDAY:

Our Lady of the Good Counsel

Catholic

G.W. Carver

St. Amant

East Ascension

Zachary

Northshore

Dutchtown

Port Allen

Brusly

Ponchatoula

Walker

Episcopal

St. Michael

Tara

Central

Donaldsonville

Assumption

East Feliciana

West Feliciana

Parkview Baptist

Dunham

Belaire

Live Oak

McKinley

Baker

Capitol

Istrouma

St. James

East St. John

St. Thomas Aquinas

Riverside

Plaquemine

Ascension Episcopal

Madison Prep

Brother Martin

Denham Springs

Mandeville

Port Barre

Livonia

Collegiate BR

Sophie B. Wright

Mentorship Academy

White Castle

Albany

Independence

Jefferson Rise

Northeast

Haynes Academy

Springfield

Bunkie

Catholic-PC

Central Catholic

Central Private

Slaughter Community Charter

East Iberville

Ascension Christian

Gueydan

St. John

Hanson Memorial

Kentwood

Loranger

Thrive Academy

Covenant Christian

Helen Cox

A.J. Ellender

Shaw

St. Charles

Morgan City

Berwick

Franklinton

Bogalusa

E.D. White

Vandebilt Catholic

Breaux Bridge

Franklin

Jeanerette

Westminster Christian

St. Helena

Jewel Sumner

Patterson

West St. Mary

Pine

Varnado

South Terrebonne

Terrebonne

Bowling Green

Brookhaven

Sylva Bay Academy

Centreville

Parklane

Silliman

Wilkinson County Christian

Bens Ford Christian

Acadiana

Lafayette Christian

Comeaux

St. Thomas More

Carencro

Alexandria

Westgate

New Iberia

Church Point

Eunice

Opelousas

Teurlings

North Vermilion

Kaplan

St. Martinville

Cecilia

Iota

Iowa

St. Mary

Abbeville

Crowley

St. Louis

Loreauville

Erath

Vermilion Catholic

Catholic-NI

Delcambre

Centerville

Merryville

North Central

Oak Grove

Opelousas Catholic

St. Edmund

South Lafourche

Salmen

Booker T. Washington

Bonnabel

Destrehan

Chalmette

Hannan

Country Day

Northlake Christian

Covington

John Ehret

Crescent City

M.L. King

Edna Karr

L.B. Landry

Holy Cross

San Antonio Holy Cross

John Curtis

Central Lafourche

Kenner Discovery

East Jefferson

Lakeshore

Fontainebleau

McMain

Belle Chasse

Newman

Hahnville

Pearl River

Pope John Paul II

South Plaquemines

Mamou

St. Martin’s

Ben Franklin

Warren Easton

Ruston

West Jefferson

St. Paul’s

SATURDAY:

Scotlandville

McAlester, Okla.

